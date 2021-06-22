Euro 2020: Mount, Chilwell go into self-isolation, out of England squad

-
ALSO READ
Euro 2020: Sterling scores as England beats Croatia 1-0 at Wembley Stadium
England coach Southgate names 33-member provisional Euro squad
Deduct points, fine heavily: Neville slams founding clubs of Super League
Rebecca Welch first woman to referee in English men's league
Unfazed Billy Gilmour helps Scotland hold off England at Euro 2020
-
Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will miss England's last Euro 2020 group match against the Czech Republic later on Tuesday, as both players have gone into self-isolation.
Hours before their last Group D clash, England announced that the pair must isolate "up to and including June 28" as the two Chelsea players have been confirmed as close contacts of their club teammate Billy Gilmour of Scotland, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier, reports Xinhua.
England were forced to a 0-0 draw with Scotland in their second-round group match in London last Friday. Mount and Chilwell were seen embracing and talking with Gilmour after the match.
"Mount and Chilwell will isolate and train individually in private areas at England's training base St. George's Park, with the rest of the squad returning there after tonight's fixture against Czech Republic at Wembley," said the England team in a statement.
England have guaranteed a place in the last 16 ahead of their Tuesday's match, but they need a win over the Czech Republic to qualify as Group D leaders.
Scotland revealed Gilmour's positive test result on Monday morning and confirmed that the 20-year-old midfielder has been in self-isolation. But the rest of the squad was not identified as close contacts and would be available for Tuesday's match with Croatia in Glasgow.
--IANS
akm/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor