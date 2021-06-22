Euro 2020: Wembley to host over 60,000 fans for semis, final

-
More than 60,000 fans will be permitted at the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley Stadium following an announcement by the UK government, increasing attendance to 75 per cent of capacity for each game, confirmed the UEFA on Tuesday.
The semi-finals will take place on 6 July (Tuesday) and July 7 (Wednesday), with the final being held on July 11 (Sunday). All attendees must continue to follow strict COVID-19 entry requirements.
"It is great news that so many fans will be able to watch the final three matches of EURO 2020 at Wembley. The last 18 months have taught us - both on and off the pitch - how integral fans are to the fabric of the game."
"This tournament has been a beacon of hope to reassure people that we are returning to a more normal way of life and this is a further step along that road. I am grateful to the Prime Minister and the UK government for their hard work in finalising these arrangements with us, to make the tournament final stages a great success at Wembley, " UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin stated in the official release.
Strict entry requirements will include having a negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination (two doses received, 14 days before the fixture in question). Further details, including details of ticket sales for these matches, will be communicated in due course.
