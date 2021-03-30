Rebecca Welch first woman to referee in English men's league

-
ALSO READ
English Premier League clubs reject controversial overhaul plan
Atletico Madrid's Trippier banned for 10 weeks for breaching betting rules
Arsenal lifts gloom with 3-1 win against Chelsea in English Premier League
Covid-19: English soccer might need 'circuit breaker,' says club doctor
Race against the times
-
An English men's professional league game will have a female referee for the first time when Rebecca Welch takes charge of the fourth tier fixture between Harrogate and Port Vale on Monday.
Initially I wasn't really aware of it being appointed as the first female referee, Welch said on Tuesday.
I was just given the appointment and I was over the moon but when you kind of reflect on it, you think, you're the first woman ever to do this, so I'm extremely proud and my family's extremely proud as well.
The English Football League runs the three divisions below the Premier League, including League Two where Welch will officiate Monday's game.
I'm really excited. This is what I've been working towards, and being given this opportunity to work in the EFL is amazing for me, Welch said.
I do think it's important to show that women who are in the top 1% of their category can proceed to the next level so it definitely makes others look up and know that they can achieve the same.
It shows that there is a real opportunity for young girls who are wondering if they are ready to take the whistle or are already referees. They can aspire to be an EFL referee or like Sian Massey-Ellis operating (as a referee's assistant) in the Premier League."
The 37-year-old Welch refereed the 2017 Women's FA Cup final.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor