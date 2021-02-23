Ex-India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan launches cricket academy in Hyderabad

Former India all-rounder on Tuesday inaugurated the 26th centre of Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) here, with an aim to provide world-class coaching to budding cricketers of the city.

During the occasion, Yusuf interacted with the trainees and shared his experiences of playing cricket in Hyderabad, a CAP release said.

"The aim of Cricket Academy of Pathans is to provide world-class cricket coaching and the best-possible infrastructure to facilitate and help the budding cricketers of the country," said Yusuf, a Director of CAP.

Harmeet Vasdev, Managing Director of CAP, said they plan to launch the academy in another 25 cities by the end of the year.

CAP has partnered with PitchVision, a unique online training platform, to track the trainees' performance in real time as it automatically generates videos and statistical analysis to the extent of line, length, bounce, deviation, pace, etc, the release said.

The academy would also be launching a mobile application soon which will bridge the gap between the students, coaches and the management, it added.

