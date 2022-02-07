Felt amazing to be back playing in Indian colours, says Washington Sundar

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
IPL 2021: Check Mumbai Indians' full schedule and players list here
BCCI's 'halal' meat recommendation for Indian cricketers raises eyebrows
-
India all-rounder Washington Sundar, who picked three wickets in the first ODI against West Indies, said he felt amazing to be back playing with the Men In Blue.
Washington Sundar was away from the game for five months due to injury, however, he came back to help India win the first ODI on Sunday. This was also India's 1000th ODI match.
"Felt amazing to be back playing in the Indian colours. This win is special as it marks #TeamIndia's 1000th ODI. We keep moving forward," Washington Sundar tweeted.
In the 999 ODIs played earlier, India accounts for 518 wins and 431 losses. The Men in Blue had played their 500th match in 2002 and two decades later, the side has now reached the milestone of playing 1000 ODIs.
Coming to India's 1000th ODI, the hosts folded West Indies for a paltry 176 and then chased down the target in 28 overs to beat visitors by six wickets. With this win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor