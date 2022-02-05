Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan added to squad for 1st ODI against WI: BCCI

-
Opener Ishan Kishan and hard-hitting Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan were on Saturday added to the Indian squad for the first ODI against West Indies to be played here on Sunday.
“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan to India's squad for the first ODI against the West Indies to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media release.
Earlier in the day, skipper Rohit Sharma had already confirmed that Kishan would open the batting with him when the hosts take field on Sunday at the ‘Motera'.
"Ishan Kishan is the only option we have and he will open with me," Rohit said on the eve of the series-opener.
"Mayank (Agarwal) was added to the squad and he is still in isolation. He came (joined) late and we have some rules in place. If someone is travelling, we have to put them in (mandatory 3-day) quarantine. He has still not finished his quarantine, so Ishan will open the innings,” elaborated Rohit.
The 23-year-old Kishan has played two ODIs, from which he has scored 60 runs with 59 as his best score. The southpaw has also featured in five T20Is from which he has scored 113 runs.
Kishan was also a prominent member for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.
The 26-year-old Chennai-born Shahrukh, known for his abilities to finish games, is a right-handed batter. He has played 33 ‘List A' games from which he has scored 737 runs.
Indian Squad for the 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan.
