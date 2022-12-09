LATEST NEWS
You are here: Home » Sports » FIFA World Cup » News
Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Football's hottest debate rages on
Bhaichung Bhutia optimistic about India qualifying, playing FIFA World Cup
Business Standard

FIFA WC: Brazil must be at their best to beat Croatia, says Danilo

In the event Sandro is ruled out, Danilo said he could stand in at left-back

Topics
FIFA World Cup 2022 | Brazil | Croatia

IANS  |  Doha 

Brazil Footballers
The trio of Neymar, Vinicious Jr and Paqueta celebrate as Brazil leads Photo:@FIFAWorldCup

Brazil must be at their best to beat Croatia when the teams meet in their FIFA World Cup quarterfinal here later on Friday, according to defender Danilo.

The right-back dismissed suggestions the five-time champions are firm favourites entering the match at Education City stadium.

"We are only sure of one thing: against Croatia, the best possible Brazil must appear, the best Brazil of this World Cup," Danilo told a news conference, reports Xinhua.

"Croatia was a finalist in the last World Cup, they have an experienced base of good players, with a lot of temperament and ambitions to win. There is only one method to beat them, and that is to reach our best possible version."

Danilo said he was hopeful that Juventus teammate Alex Sandro, who suffered a hip problem in Brazil's second Group G fixture against Switzerland, would recover in time for Friday's game.

In the event Sandro is ruled out, Danilo said he could stand in at left-back.

"I can play on the left or on the right, a little further forward or a little behind," said the 31-year-old, who returned for Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury.

"I have played different positions under different schemes at Manchester City and at Juventus. The coach tries to get the best out of us and looks for that versatility in each one."

--IANS

akm/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on FIFA World Cup 2022

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 13:45 IST

`