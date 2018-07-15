Fifa World Cup Final: France or Croatia? Bollywood faces a difficult choice

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh, and among others are excited about the clash between France and Croatia at the final in Moscow on Sunday.

The match at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium will keep Bollywood's football fanatics hooked.

Ranveer and Abhishek did a little poll for their fans on their Twitter page.

Who do you think will win today? World Cup 2018?"

Ranveer added: "The talent on display is amongst the very best in world football. Have rooted for Croatia's golden generation this entire World Cup. They will have to play the match of their lives against footballing giants France who are due a major tournament win."





Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar tweeted: "Tonight I am behind Croatia. "

Even John is a Croatia supporter, as is

Diana Penty: France vs. Croatia! Who's gonna take it home tonight

Arjun wrote: "It all comes down to one game! Who's excited for the finals? Pogba v/s Modric, Kante v/s Rakitic, Mbappe v/s Mandazukic

France v/s Croatia "



Actress Diana Penty posted a quirky video in which she teases the viewers, asking them: "France vs. Croatia! Who's gonna take it home tonight?"

Sophie Choudry is supporting France, which will bid to win their second FIFA World Cup title.

Everyone seems to be pegging Croatia to win tonight... Hmmm, hardly the underdogs anymore then right??? So I'm gonna back my favourites since 1998... Team France! I'm praying it's your time again! Either way, hope it's a cracking final to an awesome World Cup," she tweeted.

