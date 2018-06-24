Toni Kroos hits a stunning late winner as 10-man Germany beat Sweden 2-1

The 10-man reigning champions were in deep trouble when Kroos stepped up to steer in his dramatic winner in the final minute of time added on at Sochi's Fisht Stadium yesterday.

Before that, a Kroos error had led to giving a 32nd-minute lead and even a equaliser early in the second half appeared to be only a temporary stay of execution for Joachim Loew's men.

But the rescue act from Kroos, who had endured another difficult night in the German midfield, is a huge lift to a side who saw sent off late in the game. They now have qualification for the last 16 back in their own hands ahead of their final Group F game against on Wednesday.