More Indians are going to Russia in Fifa World Cup as travel bookings surge

With the fast approaching, more and more Indians are planning to spend this summer in the host country Russia , says a study conducted by travel marketplace ixigo.

According to ixigo, Russia has recorded a 23 per cent month-on-month increase in flight searches from India during the tournament.

The growth has been accelerated with favourable initiatives by the government such as visa-free entry for people with World Cup tickets, from 10 days before the first game and up to 10 days after the last game, said a statement.

ixigo data reveals that 48 per cent Indians, travelling during the tournament, are planning to travel solo, followed by 16 per cent with families and 12 per cent as couples.

With June being one of the best times to visit Russia, travellers are opting to stay for a duration of 8.5-10 days to be a part of the football extravaganza whilst discovering nearby places in the host cities.

"As the excitement for the World Cup continues to build up, more and more people are planning their travel to Russia. We're expecting a 25% surge in travel bookings over the coming days. Additional discounts by airlines and travel portals such as ixigo, are helping football enthusiasts take their dream trip to Russia for the FIFA World Cup to support their favourite teams," said Aloke Bajpai, ixigo CEO and Co-founder.

The data also shows that around 73 per cent travellers are planning to travel to Moscow for the opening ceremony at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium which will also host the final, followed by 16 per cent and 4 per cent to St. Petersburg and Rostow respectively.