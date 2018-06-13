Fifa World Cup 2018: Spain coach Lopetegui fired after Real Madrid move

Spain head coach was fired on Wednesday, two days before their first match in the after announced that he will take charge of the record European club football champions next season.

Julen Lopetegui, whose signing for was announced on the club's website on Tuesday, had been at the helm of the Spanish national squad since 2016, and remained unbeaten in 20 games.

said in a shock presser that he had lost confidence in Lopetegui after learning about the news five minutes before it was made public by

Former Spain boss Vicente del Bosque believes is absolutely ready to train Real Madrid and that his new job will not impact his work as the national team coach at the World Cup.

Reflecting on his appointment, former Spainish coach Del Bosque was delighted to see Madrid turning to another Spanish manager, before backing his countryman to do good job for Spain as well as at the Bernabeu.