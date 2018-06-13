Fifa World Cup 2018: Spain coach Lopetegui fired after Real Madrid move

-
Spain head coach Julen Lopetegui was fired on Wednesday, two days before their first match in the 2018 FIFA World Cup after Real Madrid announced that he will take charge of the record European club football champions next season.
Julen Lopetegui, whose signing for Real Madrid was announced on the club's website on Tuesday, had been at the helm of the Spanish national squad since 2016, and remained unbeaten in 20 games.
Spanish Spanish football association RFEF President Luis Rubiales said in a shock presser that he had lost confidence in Lopetegui after learning about the news five minutes before it was made public by Real Madrid.