JUST IN
You are here: Home » sports » FIFA World Cup 2018 » News

To love or not to love: In Messi age, Argentines face the Maradona dilemma
Business Standard

Fifa World Cup 2018 today's match schedule free live streaming for Saturday

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez will brace the pitch again tonight in Fifa World Cup 2018 round of 16 (knockout) matches

BS Web Team 

Fifa World Cup 2018 today's match schedule free live streaming for Saturday

After several closely-fought matches and quite a few shocking results in Russia, Fifa World Cup 2018 has reached the knockout stages. It's do-or-die time for the teams that have entered the Group of 16. The first match in this stage will be played on June 30, Saturday, between France and Argentina, the two star-studded teams that been underwhelming, given the star power in both the teams. While the second match will be played between Uruguay and Portugal.

Here's the today’s match schedule list:


1st match: Argentina vs France

When and Where to watch: Argentina vs France

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Click here for all the updates of Argentina vs France

In the today's first knockout match, Argentina vs France will take place in Kazan on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 7:30 PM (IST).


Argentina vs France match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Argentina vs France match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.

2nd match: Uruguay vs Portugal

When and Where to watch: Uruguay vs Portugal

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

Click here for all the updates of Uruguay vs Portugal

In today's second knockout match, Uruguay vs Portugal match will take place in Sochi on Saturday, 30, 2018 at 11:30 PM (IST).


Uruguay vs Portugal match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Uruguay vs Portugal match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.
First Published: Sat, June 30 2018. 16:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements