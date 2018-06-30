Fifa World Cup 2018 today's match schedule free live streaming for Saturday

After several closely-fought matches and quite a few shocking results in Russia, Fifa World Cup 2018 has reached the knockout stages. It's do-or-die time for the teams that have entered the Group of 16. The first match in this stage will be played on June 30, Saturday, between France and Argentina, the two star-studded teams that been underwhelming, given the star power in both the teams. While the second match will be played between Uruguay and Portugal.

Here's the today’s match schedule list:

When and Where to watch: Argentina vs FranceIn the today's first knockout match, will take place in Kazan on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 7:30 PM (IST).

match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.

In today's second knockout match, Uruguay vs Portugal match will take place in Sochi on Saturday, 30, 2018 at 11:30 PM (IST).

