Fifa World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina live score: When and Where to watch

The first match of Group 16 in promises to be a fascinating clash of two under-achieving sides who are supposedly on different trajectories.

and need to find form as soon as possible if they are to go any further in the World Cup when they meet a France team who have yet to live up to their billing.

All the flaws of an ageing and unbalanced team were ruthlessly exposed in the thrashing by Croatia in the group stage.

But, roared on by a pumped-up Diego Maradona, Messi finally opened his account in this tournament before Marcos Rojo volleyed in a stunning winner against Nigeria as the 2014 finalists punched their ticket to the knockout stage.

Didier Deschamps' France, meanwhile, among the pre-tournament favourites, have looked sluggish despite easing through the group stage unbeaten.

First-choice striker Antoine Griezmann has been unable to recapture his best form and the creativity has failed to flow from the midfield.

Deschamps is adamant that France will get it all right when the business end of the tournament kicks off today.

"A whole new competition begins now, direct elimination," Deschamps said.

"We got what we wanted. Now the mountain looms up in front of us, but we're there and we're aiming to get through to the next round after that."

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi underlined his importance to with a sublime opening goal against Nigeria on Tuesday.

But it made little amends to the Barcelona icon's penalty miss against Iceland in a lacklustre 1-1 draw in their opening match of

Messi was then virtually missing in action when Jorge Sampaoli's men suffered the chastening defeat to Croatia.

The tension of the win over Nigeria had 1986 World Cup winner grimacing towards the sky with a crazed look in his eyes.

later played down concerns over his health after he was checked over by paramedics inside his VIP box.

Argentina and Messi's performances are under scrutiny too. The 'G.O.A.T' has never scored in the knockout stage of a World Cup and his recent show apart from that scintilating goal has been more or less average.

"We know Messi is great but we're confused and sad for him. He is such a pure Barcelona product but with Argentina right now, Messi's in a mess." "And let's face it, France have yet to show anything to make us feel optimistic, to give us hope," said Marcel Desailly, a World Cup winner with France in 1998.

With just three goals from three games, an attacking line featuring Griezmann, 145-million-euro teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud has hardly set the tournament on fire.

Griezmann, particularly, is facing increasing scrutiny two years after his six-goal, seven-assist tally steered France to the final of Euro 2016, where France lost to Portugal.

His campaign so far has been more remarkable for the controversy caused by his decision to announce his commitment to Atletico Madrid, rejecting Barcelona in the process, in a 40-minute video aired on the eve of France's World Cup opener.

"He's fine, he's fine. You mustn't ever doubt one of the best players in the world," said his Atletico teammate Lucas Hernandez.

Les Bleus should have the measure of Messi, according to Marius Tresor, the former France defender who helped Les Bleus to a fourth-place finish at the 1982 World Cup.

"Against Messi, they (France) will have to play intelligently," Tresor told AFP. "If Messi comes through the middle we have a guy called N'Golo Kante who doesn't let people past him easily.

On Messi's right side there's Hernandez, who knows him well from the Spanish league.

"Messi likes to move around, so we have to try and control him." said Hernandez

Meanwhile, Argentina's World Cup squad focused on practising penalties in their final workout ahead of the knockout clash.

After missing Thursday's training session due to a hip injury, Enzo Perez rejoined his teammates on the field. Argentina's goalkeepers Franco Armani, Willy Caballero and Nahuel Guzman trained on blocking kicks from the 12-yard mark, in preparation for a possible penalty shootout against the Europeans.

The France national team are training at Central Stadium in Kazan while Argentina travel to Kazan later on Friday, but both the teams are not expected to train at the Kazan arena, the venue for their last-16 match.

The 23-member full squad of France:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda,

Alphonse Areola.

Defenders: Layvin Kurzawa, Benjamin Mendy, Samuel Umtiti, Raphaël Varane, Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Adil Rami, Djibril Sidibé

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi, Corentin Tolisso, N'Golo Kante, Steven Nzonzi.

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Florian Thauvin, Thomas Lemar, Nabil Fekir.

The 23-member full squad of Argentina:

Goalkeepers: Nahuel Guzman, Wilfredo Caballero, Franco Armani

Defenders: Cristian Ansaldi, Gabriel Mercado, Nicolas Otamendi, Federico Fazio, Marcos Rojo, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano, Cristian Pavon, Maximiliano Meza, Angel Di Maria, Giovani Lo Celso, Ever Banega, Lucas Biglia, Eduardo Salvio, Enzo Perez

Forwards: Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero