Where are the great World Cup captains?

There are moments in the football World Cup’s multicoloured 88-year-old existence that will stand out forever: glorious moments of unadulterated euphoria that are as special as the showpiece event itself.

So many of them have involved great captains: Ray Wilson and Geoff Hurst holding up Bobby Moore as he posed with the Jules Rimet Trophy in 1966; Franz Beckenbauer offering a reticent smile on the winner’s podium in 1974; Diego Maradona rejoicing amid a sea of people in the middle of the Azteca Stadium pitch in 1986; Cafu, with his medal swung backwards and “100% Jardim ...