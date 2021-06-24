Copa America: Peru rally to earn 2-2 draw with Ecuador to reach knockout

came back from a two-goal deficit to keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout phase with a 2-2 draw against here.

Celta Vigo midfielder Renato Tapia gifted the perfect start by sliding the ball into his own net after a Pervis Estupinan cross from the left flank on Wednesday, reports Xinhua.

Ayrton Preciado doubled Ecuador's lead on the stroke of half-time with a low finish following Damian Diaz's curling 30-yard free kick from the right wing.

struck just after the restart through Gianluca Lapadula, who finished coolly when Christian Cueva's defence-splitting pass left him one-on-one with goalkeeper Hernan Galindez.

Andre Carrillo put on level terms five minutes later, slotting a first-time shot past Galindez after combining with Lapadula.

The result means Peru have four points from three matches while have two points, with both teams having one group match left.

