Free-flowing football on cards in ISL match between FC Goa and Mumbai City

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai City coach Lobera expecting difficult game against NorthEast United
Hero ISL-7: NorthEast United FC to take on Mumbai City FC on Saturday
Winning matches best way to adapt to new style: Mumbai City FC boss Lobera
Hero ISL-7: Igor Angulo's brace helps FC Goa hold Bengaluru FC to 2-2 draw
New-look FC Goa start ISL campaign against Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC
-
Stunned by NorthEast United in their opening match, Mumbai City FC would look to bounce back when they take on FC Goa in an Indian Super League match, which is expected to produce free-flowing football here on Wednesday.
For Mumbai City head coach Sergio Lobera, it will be the first time he will be up against his former club which he guided to League Winners Shield last season and to the group stage of AFC Champions League.
The match is expected to see a lot of passes. Lobera has long been known for getting his players to spray the ball all around the pitch. During his stint as FC Goa coach, he averaged 535 passes per match.
Lobera has not been with this Mumbai team for long, but he has already started getting them to stick to his philosophy.
Despite losing 0-1 to NorthEast United, 10-men Mumbai City had more than 60 per cent possession and completed 451 passes to their opponents' 217. No team has passed more in the league so far.
One team has come close though -- Juan Ferrando's FC Goa. In the 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC, they completed 448 passes, more than twice what their opponents had managed.
Lobera, despite the loss, is happy with how the team is playing and believes that it is only a matter of time before goals start coming.
"We are the team with the most passes till now. You cannot just consider the shots on target statistics. We did some things very well. We played with 10 players and still dominated the game. But still, we need to improve," he said.
The Mumbai City coach will be without Ahmed Jahouh, arguably his most influential player, but believes his team can compensate for that.
"As a coach, I have good players and I am not scared of missing some of them," Lobera said.
Moroccan Jahouh was sent off with the referee showing a direct red card for his first-half reckless tackle on NorthEast United FC player Khassa Camara in the match on November 21.
For FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando, who turned the game around against Bengaluru FC with two brilliant second-half substitutions, worrying about what the opponent can do is a waste of time.
"My focus is on my team and I am not thinking about the opposition," he said.
"The most important thing is to be positive, competitive, and win three points. Against Mumbai or any other team, our mentality will be the same -- win three points.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor