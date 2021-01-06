Gambhir wants India to exploit Australia's 'vulnerable' batting line-up

-
ALSO READ
Cricket Australia confirms Sydney as venue for India vs Australia 3rd Test
Aus vs Ind: Crowds to return to stadia for men's cricket after 8 months
India vs Australia: NSW govt allows Kohli and co to train in quarantine
Australia vs India: Finch backs Pucovski for early chance in Tests
India vs Australia Sydney Test on track for now, says Cricket Australia
-
New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Australian players' struggle with the bat has been quite evident in the ongoing Test series against India, and former India opener Gautam Gambhir wants the visitors to capitalise on Australia's vulnerabilities and seal the series.
Gambhir even went on to say that it is the "weakest batting line-up" for Australia as he compared it with England, New Zealand, and Indian batters. The highest Australia has gone so far after the completion of two Tests against India is 200.
"We have a chance against Australia. If you look at the top four batting line-up of the world, I think it's the weakest batting line-up. England is better than Australia, New Zealand is better than Australia and India is much better than Australia," Gambhir told ANI.
"I haven't seen this kind of Australian batting line-up in my life. So, vulnerability is there. They haven't played India's main attack. If Shami, Ishant, and Umesh Yadav were fit then there would have been no reply from the Australians. So, there is a big possibility and chance that we can win this series," he added.
Elaborating further on India's chances of winning the series, Gambhir said: "It's a big opportunity and chance for the Indian team to beat Australia in Australia again because I don't think this kind of vulnerability was ever seen in the hosts' batting line-up. They are under pressure."
Currently, the four-match Test series between India and Australia stands at 1-1 and both teams will be aiming to take the lead with a win in the third Test, set to commence on Thursday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor