IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Rohit returns as opener, Saini to make debut at SCG

-
ALSO READ
Check Australia vs India 3rd Test playing 11 and head to head details here
IND vs AUS: Where will Rohit bat? Who will get the axe, Agarwal or Vihari?
Australia vs India 3rd Test: Warner to play SCG Test, confirms Paine
IND vs AUS 3rd Test preview: Rohit and India ready to change Sydney script
IND vs AUS: Decision on Rohit after he joins team on Dec 30, says Shastri
-
Rohit Sharma has replaced Mayank Agarwal as opener in the India team for the third Test against Australia that gets underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Thursday. Rohit will open the innings alongside Shubman Gill.
Meanwhile, right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini will make his Test debut as he replaces injured Umesh Yadav, who has returned to India after suffering calf muscle injury during the second Test in Melbourne which India won eight wickets.
Saini, 28, has so far played seven ODIs and 10 T20Is for India.
"We all are really excited to have him (Rohit) back in the team, especially his experience at the highest level which matters a lot. Talking about his batting, he is batting really well in the nets. He had good 7-8 sessions, came to Melbourne, started practice straightaway when our Test match got over," said stand-in India skipper Ajinkya Rahane in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.
"I think he is batting really well. The last couple of series he has been batting as an opener, so you will definitely see him batting at the top," he added.
Rohit missed the first two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he was serving his quarantine period in Sydney. He had arrived late in Australia because of a hamstring injury he sustained in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test in Adelaide while India registering a win in the second in Melbourne.
India Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini.
--IANS
kh/aak/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor