Ganguly to be discharged on Wednesday, will be monitored at home thereafter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly will be discharged on Wednesday and thereafter he will be monitored at home on a daily basis, said Dr. Rupali Basu MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital on Tuesday.
The 48-year-old Ganguly will be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks, further said Dr. Rupali Basu while informing the reporters about the health of the former India skipper.
Cardiologist Dr. Devi Shetty also met the medical team of nine doctors attending to Ganguly and then a further course of action was decided by the hospital.
On Monday, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur visited Woodlands Hospital. Further, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Rajya Sabha Member Swapan Dasgupta, and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan also visited the hospital on Monday.
Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ganguly and enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. He also spoke to Ganguly's wife Dona Ganguly.
Ganguly was hospitalised at 1 pm on January 2 with "chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness" while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him.
On January 2, 48-year-old Ganguly was tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which turned out to be negative. The family members were present during the board meeting and were explained about the disease process and further therapeutic plan.
