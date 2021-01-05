Sourav Ganguly likely to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday

-
ALSO READ
Sourav Ganguly stable, medical board to decide next course of treatment
Sourav Ganguly's health stable, doctors take cautious stance
9-member medical board to meet, discuss further treatment for Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly stable, his health parameters normal, say doctors
Echocardiography to be done to check Ganguly's heart function: Hospital
-
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former skipper Sourav Ganguly had an "uneventful last night" and the hospital is planning to discharge him on Wednesday, the Woodlands Hospital said in its most recent medical bulletin.
The bulletin issued on Monday at 11:30 pm also said that the doctors are keeping "constant vigil" on his health situation and appropriate measures are being taken from time to time.
The bulletin said that Ganguly's Echocardiography (using sound waves to produce live images of the heart) done on Monday shows preserved left ventricular function with an ejection fraction of 56 per cent.
The medical board will meet on Tuesday (today) and discuss regarding his present health condition. He is currently under the care of Dr Saroj Mandal, Dr Soutik Panda, Dr Saptarshi Basu.
On Monday, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur visited Woodlands Hospital in the city where Ganguly is admitted.
Further, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Rajya Sabha Member Swapan Dasgupta and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan also visited the hospital on Monday.
Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ganguly and enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. He also spoke to Ganguly's wife Dona Ganguly.
Ganguly was hospitalised at 1 pm on January 2 with "chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness" while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him.
On January 2, 48-year-old Ganguly was tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which turned out to be negative.
The family members were present during the board meeting and were explained about the disease process and further therapeutic plan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor