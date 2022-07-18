Women's Euro: Sweden, Netherlands make it to QFs after registering victory

-
ALSO READ
Women's Euro 2022: Netherlands cruise to top with 3-2 win over Portugal
WU23 3-Nations Tournament: India go down 1-4 against USA in Sweden
France advances into Women's Euros quarterfinals by beating Belgium
Russia's Gazprom says will halt gas supplies to Netherlands from today
Sen stuns world no 3 to enter All England QFs; Sindhu, Saina & Srikanth out
-
A brace by Manchester City star Filippa Angeldahl helped Sweden reach the Euro 2022 quarterfinals after defeating Portugal 5-0 at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday.
Sweden got the lead in the 21st minute when Filippa Angeldal tapped home from close range a corner from Jonna Andersson. She followed it with another goal in the 45th minute.
C da Silva Costa made things 3-0 in favour of her opposition with a terrible own goal. Andersson's corner went near-post and Costa headed the ball past her own goalkeeper.
With a penalty in the 54th minute, Kosovare Asllani scored the fourth goal for Sweden. Stina Blackstenius delivered the final nail in the coffin of Portugal by netting another goal in the extra time, making it 5-0.
Sweden will face either Iceland, Belgium or Italy in the third quarter-final on Friday.
In the other Group C game, the Netherlands set up their quarterfinal clash against France after thrashing Switzerland 4-1 in their Group C tie on Sunday.
With this loss, Switzerland is out of the tournament.
Switzerland was in the control in the opening 10 minutes and moved well. Sandy Maendly almost gave Swiss the upper hand but goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar made a brilliant save.
The Netherlands also had some close chances in the first 30 minutes of the game. On the other hand, the Swiss continued with some good gameplay and kept creating chances, with Geraldine Reutler and Ramona Bachmann coming really close to scoring.
The first half was a goalless one. The Dutch took the lead in the 49th minute due to an unfortunate own goal by Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic who could not clear the corner and netted the ball into her own goal.
The Swiss responded quickly and made up for it with an equalizer in the 53rd minute by Reutler.
In the final few minutes of the game, Romee Leuchter (84th minute and 90+5) and Victoria Pelova (89th minute) scored some quick goals to make it 4-1 in favour of the Netherlands.
The Netherlands will take on France in the quarter-final next Friday at the New York Stadium in Rotherham.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor