Germany's Toni Kroos retires from national team after Euro Cup 2021

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos says he is retiring from the national team after 106 appearances for his country.

The 31-year-old Kroos says in a podcast that his decision is irreversible.

Kroos' last game was on Tuesday in Germany's 2-0 loss to England in the round of 16 of the European Championship. The Real Madrid midfielder recovered from the coronavirus in time to take part in the tournament.

Kroos did not say if he had spoken with incoming coach Hansi Flick about staying.

Kroos says it's a decision for the family and for me and adds I want to be there and needed as a husband and papa.

Kroos made his Germany debut in March 2010 in a friendly against Argentina. He was a Bayern Munich player on loan at Bayer Leverkusen at the time. He played every minute at the 2014 World Cup when Germany won the title.

