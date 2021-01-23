Habas seeks improvement in ATKMB's attack despite win over Chennaiyin

-
ALSO READ
ISL 7: ATK Mohun Bagan coach happy to end 2020 at top of table
ISL-7: ATK Mohun Bagan aim to end Bengaluru FC's unbeaten run
Hero ISL-7: ATK Mohun Bagan start off with 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters
ISL 7: ATK Mohun Bagan down NorthEast United 2-0, jump to top spot
ISL 7: High flying ATK Mohun Bagan aim for top spot against Chennaiyin FC
-
ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas said although he is happy with his team's win over Chennaiyin FC, his side must improve in attack as they are having trouble when it comes to scoring goals.
An injury-time winner by super-sub David Williams gave ATK Mohun Bagan a narrow 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday. The win saw the Mariners reduce the deficit on Mumbai City FC at the top of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) standings.
"I think today we were brilliant, positive and we scored to win the game. The most important thing in football is to play well and win the game and today, we played fantastic. The three points are really important for us because it's one step closer towards our objective in the league," Habas said at the post-match press conference.
He further stated: "We are having trouble when it comes to scoring goals, but we are training hard to improve on that. In this league, it's difficult to always train because we play every two-three days. You have to train harder sometimes but I think it's clear that we have to improve in attack."
The 63-year-old also explained the reason behind starting match-winner Williams on the bench.
"We had to share the minutes among our foreign players because Javier [Hernandez] needed minutes more than Williams. Rotation is also very important for us because I want all my players to play and participate for the team," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor