Have butterflies in my stomach ahead of first match, says De Villiers

Ahead of their opening match against SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), (RCB) batsman said that he gets butterflies in his stomach just thinking about the match.

The began on September 19 with Mumbai Indians locking horns with Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener.

CSK managed to defeat Mumbai by five wickets while on Sunday, Delhi Capitals triumphed over Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over.

RCB will take on Hyderabad later today at the Dubai International Stadium.

"Very excited, have got butterflies in my stomach, we have worked so hard. Moeen Finch, Zampa and Josh look like really good guys who will bring a lot of energy to the side. I am looking forward to watching them perform for our side," said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

Talking about the match against Hyderabad, skipper Kohli said: We are pretty relaxed, I think we have prepared well, we have placed ourselves in a good position to go out there and do well as a team."

"I have chatted to Moeen, Finch, and Josh about their experiences in the UK. The mood is looking really good, the boys are looking in good knick, they are batting and bowling really well."

Aaron Finch. who was picked by RCB for the IPL 2020, said that every individual would be required to be at their best as there are no easy games in the IPL.

"Been very excited for a long time, it feels like a long time since the auction, I am happy to be here and being with the RCB boys. The think the competition is amazing, the quality of every single player is outstanding, you never get an easy game in the IPL," said Finch.

RCB Squad: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahamad, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa.

RCB, yet to win the IPL title, has managed to reach the finals in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)