Uefa meeting with British government on Champions League final at Wembley

-
ALSO READ
England tour of India 2021: IND vs ENG full schedule, venues, tickets
India vs England T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast
India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live streaming
Deduct points, fine heavily: Neville slams founding clubs of Super League
'See you soon': Stokes heads to India for Test series, starting Feb 5
-
UEFA was meeting virtually with the British government on Monday to discuss the logistics of using Wembley for the all-English Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea.
The travel waivers already granted by the government for the UEFA European Championship would have to be brought forward by two weeks to stage the May 29 final of its biggest club competition in London.
The showpiece is set to be moved to England's national soccer stadium from Istanbul after Turkey was added to England's red list of countries of severe coronavirus outbreaks.
Switzerland, where UEFA is based, is among the amber list of countries from which people arriving into England have to quarantine for 10 days, albeit organized individually rather than the mandatory hotel isolation in place for arrivals from red-list countries.
But UEFA confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday that it has already secured quarantine exemptions for its staff and media for the Euros in England with eight games at Wembley including the July 11 final.
UEFA could also seek quarantine waivers for dignitaries and sponsors for the Champions League final, which could be attended by around 20,000 fans as will be the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor