Manchester City, Real Madrid reach Champions League quarter-finals

-
ALSO READ
Man City, Borussia Monchengladbach to play UCL second-leg tie in Budapest
A year after 'Game Zero,' Atalanta welcomes Real Madrid in Champions League
Lyon could face French rival PSG in Women''s Champions League
Juventus could've done better, admits Pirlo after defeat against Porto
Football official wants UEFA Champions League entry shared wider in 2024
-
Manchester City and Real Madrid both won their second-leg matches in the UEFA Champions League last 16, to reach to the quarterfinals with ease.
Due to travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, City and their German opponents Monchengladbach met at Puskas Arena in Budapest as they did in the first-leg, Xinhua news agency reported.
Bringing a 2-0 lead to the second meeting, City started brightly with two goals in the early stages.
City captain Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring by lashing home Riyad Mahrez's pass 12 minutes into the first half. Six minutes later, Phil Foden assisted German international Ilkay Gundogan to add a second with a close-range low shot.
Monchengladbach failed to respond, meaning the English Premier League leaders advance 4-0 on aggregate.
In Madrid, the hosts broke the deadlock in the 34th minute with Karim Benzema sweeping home after Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello's poor clearance giving Luka Modric the opportunity to feed the French international.
In the second half, Sergio Ramos put Real Madrid further ahead from the penalty spot before the Italian side pulled one back with Luis Muriel's free-kick. Marco Asensio then sealed the 3-1 win for the hosts with an 84th-minute goal.
Madrid advances 4-1 on aggregate. The 13-time champions reached the quarterfinals for the first time in three seasons.
The quarterfinal draw will take place on Friday.
--IANS
rkm/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor