Hideki Matsuyama wins Masters 2021: To change the face of golf in Asia

Sunday at the Masters. It’s always just a little bit different.

The leader, in this case by four shots, gets collywobbles wondering whether he will be able to maintain his lead; the followers resolve to push a little harder to put pressure on the leader to stumble and they to catch up and overtake. Whether Macaulay’s “Horatius” as the leader, The Captain of the Gate, can hold back the attackers or will Tennyson’s “Charge of the Light Brigade” of followers’ falter to the cannons on all sides, is to be decided on this fateful day. The sun is ...