I-League: Chennai hoping to keep up momentum against Real Kashmir

Chennai City FC will be looking to build on the 2-1 win registered in their first match against Gokulam Kerala when they face Real Kashmir in the I-League at the Mohun Bagan Ground here on Friday.
Chennai had come from behind to beat Gokulam, but coach Satyasagara feels Real Kashmir, who he termed as "title challengers" pose a different challenge. "We are expecting a strong battle, but we will try to grab the early goal and take the lead," he said.
Real Kashmir salvaged a 1-1 draw against Trau FC after conceding in the ninth second of the match, making the it the fastest goal in the history of the league. They dominated possession throughout the match but it was only in the 70th minute that they could finally score through Mason Robertson.
Head coach David Robertson said that the number of chances they created against Trau is a positive sign for the club.
"We are creating more chances than the last season and we should be taking them," Robertson said.
"Against Chennai, it won't be an easy outing. We know that they are physically a very good side and we cannot afford to be complacent. We will have to be focused and start the match better than the last time around. It won't be an easy game, but we are ready for the challenge."
--IANS
rkm/qma
