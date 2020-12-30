ISL 7: ATK Mohun Bagan coach happy to end 2020 at top of table

Both Chennaiyin FC and ATK played out a goalless draw in the penultimate (ISL) match of 2020 but coach Antonio Lopez Habas was not pleased with the result even though his side was at the receiving end for the large part of the encounter.

Chennaiyin had multiple chances to put the game to bed, but a brilliant display from ATKMB goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja prevented them from finding a goal.

Habas expressed disappointment and said it was not a good match for the Kolkata-based club but the Spanish coach was happy to finish the year on top of the table.

"I am disappointed because if it is not possible to win, then we should have lost. It was not a good match," Habas said during the post-match presentation.

"But with this draw, ATK are first in the league in the second last match of the year so that is good," he added.

ATK allowed seven shots on target and would have conceded quite a few goals if not for Bhattacharja.

Habas assessed his team's performance on the night and said during the match there were too many fouls against his side, which hampered their course of play.

"We lost too many balls by clearances. Moreover, there were too many fouls against us which stopped our progress and made it difficult to play," the coach said.

ATK Mohun Bagan will now lock horns with Northeast united FC on January 3.

