I was happy with my intent while playing shots, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli gave glimpses of his vintage form with a fine half-century and the former Indian captain was happy with his intent while playing shots during India's challenging total of 186 in the second T20I against West Indies here on Friday.
Kohli's 52 off 41 balls had seven fours and a six and a welcome return to form after a dry spell of four games.
"I had decided to stay positive but then we lost a few (Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav) wickets. I still wanted to keep going but unfortunately I got out ," Kohli told Star Sports.
"I was happy with my intent that I wanted to play my shots. Sometimes when you play with responsibility over a period of time, you tend to ask (yourself) if you want to play the big shots early.
"You don't want to be reckless but at the same time you want to play your shots. That is the balance you strive for," the former India captain said.
Kohli praised Rishabh Pant's quickfire half-century and his stand of 76 in just 5.5 overs with Venkatesh Iyer.
"Today, I was happy with that balance. The wicket was gripping in the middle so if we are smart with the ball, we have got got enough. Special mention for Rishabh and Venky's performance in the end. They have got us those 10 extra runs," Kohli said.
