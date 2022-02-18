Najafgarh's new star Lalit Yadav thanks Ponting for improvement

all-rounder Lalit Yadav believes he has a no-nonsense approach to his

And why not? He is from Najafgarh which has gifted India one of its greatest match winners in Virender Sehwag.

"Viru paaji's house is in Najafgarh town and I live in the interiors in the Najafgarh village area," Lalit, who played a scintillating knock of 177 for against Tamil Nadu on second day of the Ranji Trophy, told PTI from Guwahati.

So if you have witnessed those 10 towering sixes with Nos 10 and 11 for company, you know the inspiration.

So how does it feel? "It feels good, in fact great," the 25 year old, said in a booming voice.

"If you would have asked me at the start of the day whether I would be close to double hundred batting with Nos 9, 10 and 11. I wouldn't have believed it," he said, having added 48 for eighth wicket with Simarjit Singh, 92 for the ninth wicket with Vikas Mishra and 59 for the final wicket with Kuldeep Yadav.

He reached both his 50 and hundred with a six but he always had the confidence that he could take on the bowlers.

"I never felt that I need to nudge and push to reach three figure mark or for that matter any milestone. What are the chances that the tail ender wouldn't be out?" he counter questioned.

"I had to take chances and I did. When they spread the field, I had to back my abilities that I could clear the ground. I am happy that I could execute big shots properly," he said.

Lalit will now be playing as an all-rounder for Capitals for the third successive season with the franchise buying him back at the auction.

So how has it been learning the ropes from a legend like Ricky Ponting.

"I am thankful that I have got Ricky sir's guidance in last couple of seasons. I could feel my game has improved by leaps and bounds," said the product of Najafgarh's DFours Academy.

Lalit's emergence into Delhi circuit happened with a trial match between Delhi senior team and the U23 team.

He smashed the senior team bowlers with such ferocity that he was fast tracked into Ranji Team after that knock.

"When I scored 210 in that game, never did it cross my mind that I was playing Delhi's Ranji bowlers. You can't let the stature of opposition get into your head," said Lalit, who believes that IPL experience changed his perspective more than the financial aspect of it.

"Obviously IPL changes your outlook as a cricketer. It's not about money but you start thinking that if I have reached this level, then there is no looking back. You have to improve and get better every day," he said.

So is he batter who bowls part time off breaks?



"No I am a pure batter who is also a pure bowler. In one word, a pure all rounder," he signed off in a baritone voice.

