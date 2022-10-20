ICC poll: Sourav deprived to secure someone else's interests, claims Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister on Thursday targeted her guns on the BJP-led Central government for allegedly depriving former Indian skipper by not nominating him for the chairman's post, terming it an act of "shameless political vendetta".

Banerjee, who said she would have spoken out on the issue even if master batsman Sachin Tendulkar was similarly deprived, alleged that Ganguly was deprived of the chance to fight the election to secure someone else's interests.

Why was he not sent to It is to secure someone's interest (in the board). I had spoken to various BJP leaders, but he was not allowed. He has been deprived.... This is a shameful political vendetta," she told reporters here.

Earlier this week, the TMC boss expressed shock over Ganguly's "removal" as BCCI President and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention so that he is allowed to contest the elections for International Council head.

Roger Binny, a 1983 World Cup-winning squad member, has been elected as the 36th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), taking over from Ganguly. However, the sports body's AGM on Tuesday concluded without discussing the election.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)