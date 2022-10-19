T20 WC: Zimbabwe skipper ruled out of match against WI after asthma attack

skipper Craig Ervine was ruled out of Wednesday's Group B match against in first round of ICC Men's T20 World Cup after a mild asthma attack, said Cricket (ZC) in an official statement.

"Ervine is asthmatic and when he presented with moderate symptoms we recommended, as a precautionary measure, that he be rested in order to give him a chance of playing in the next match," said team doctor Solomon Madzogo.

With Ervine ruled out, vice-captain Regis Chakabva will lead against the at the Bellerive Oval. His place in the playing eleven against the will be taken by off-spin all-rounder Tony Munyonga.

"Craig (Ervine) unfortunately isn't feeling too well. He woke up with some asthmatic symptoms and we wish him well," added Chakabva at the toss.

Zimbabwe started the ongoing T20 World Cup with a comprehensive 31-run win against Ireland, on the back of a brilliant 82 from all-rounder Sikandar Raza, probably one of the most in-form batters in T20Is, who also took a wicket with the ball.

Zimbabwe have been pushed into bowling first as West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first in a must-win game for them after a shock 42-run loss to Scotland in their tournament opener.

