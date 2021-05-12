If England's best players stand together, they will play IPL: Pietersen

-
ALSO READ
India vs England T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast
India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live streaming
England tour of India 2021: IND vs ENG full schedule, venues, tickets
'See you soon': Stokes heads to India for Test series, starting Feb 5
IND vs ENG: Vaughan unhappy with England's team selection for Chennai Test
-
Kevin Pietersen believes that England's cricket board will relent if country's top players unanimously decide to participate in the currently-suspended Indian Premier League in case it resumes in September this year.
ECB's Director of Cricket Ashley Giles has indicated that their centrally contracted cricketers might not be available for the IPL as they have international commitments which they need to honour.
Almost half of the IPL franchises have top English cricketers with national captain Eoin Morgan leading Kolkata Knight Riders and the likes of Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes playing for Rajasthan Royals. Add to it, Jonny Bairstow who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
"It's going to be interesting to watch how the ECB handle this issue around not allowing it's best players to play IPL if it's rescheduled," Pietersen tweeted.
The IPL was suspended on May 4 due to multiple COVID-19 cases in uts bio-bubble.
During his playing days, Pietersen was the only sought after England player in the IPL. The controversial former batsman feels that things have changed from his playing days as top players now understand the value of IPL.
"When I went up against ENG, I was alone. This time, it's all their best branded players! If they stand together, they'll play IPL.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor