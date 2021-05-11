Felt safe in IPL bubble but travelling was challenge: MI fielding coach

-
ALSO READ
Sales recovery, margin expansion mark Q3 revival for retail major Trent
IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians eye encore but some spin worries in the way
IPL 2021 SOP: Bubble transfer for India, England players; no vaccination
SRH eye stability in batting against Mumbai Indians after early losses
Shane Bond backs Trent Boult's break, hopes he stays with Mumbai Indians
-
Players and staff felt safe in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) bio-bubble but travelling was always going to be a challenge, said Mumbai Indians fielding coach James Pamment.
Pamment was one of several players, coaches and officials from New Zealand who arrived back in the country on Saturday after the postponement of the 2021 IPL.
"We'd pretty much taken over a hotel in Mumbai and created a safe space - I think I was the first person in there. You felt as long as everyone was disciplined and people weren't tempted... staff were also part of the bubble, they had to isolate for a two-week period before working and we were getting regular tests, so you felt it was an extremely safe bubble being formed. You did feel confident you'd be fine, and everybody around you would be fine," he is quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.
Pamment said that it was when a support staff member in the team tested positive after they went to Chennai that they realised that the bubble was not impenetrable.
"We felt the travel was always going to be a challenge. We had a case ourselves on our first travel when we went to Chennai to prepare for the start of the tournament - it was a support staff member, fortunately picked up very quickly and he was isolated, and none of the people considered close contacts to him were infected. But it was a very early reminder that your bubble's not impenetrable. We probably got even stricter around how we operated," he said.
Pamment arrived in New Zealand on Saturday night along with Trent Boult, Finn Allen, James Neesham, Adam Milne, Scott Kuggeleijn, Shane Bond and Mike Hesson, while a second flight landed on Sunday in Auckland carrying Brendon McCullum, Stephen Fleming, Kyle Mills, Lockie Ferguson, Simon Doull, Scott Styris and Chris Gaffaney.
--IANS
rkm/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor