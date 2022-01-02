Improving ourselves through each game: FC Goa's Derrick Pereira

-
FC Goa head coach Derrick Pereira has plans in place to put FC Goa back among the lethal teams, as his side faces Kerala Blasters FC in match 46 of the ISL 2021-22 season on Sunday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.
Pereira reflected on his side's past few performances and urged his team to better themselves through each passing game. The newly appointed FC Goa coach also wants them to focus on their style of play against past Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday.
"Kerala Blasters FC are in good form right now. We have improved our defensive organization since the last few matches. After analysing our last match, we had better defensive organization and we gave away very few chances and created many more chances. So, there was improvement from our previous match. We'll go with the same attitude to manage Kerala Blasters' attacking unit while also focusing on an overall improvement of our performance," said Derrick Pereira as per the ISL website.
"Every team in this league is a competitive one, and every match you face is a different match. Kerala have some good strikers upfront and are very well-organized. We have to counter their style of play by focusing more on our game and also by taking care of the little details, putting up a good performance and getting those three points," he added.
The head coach further said the team is currently trying to get every player in shape and hoping to get end the season on a good note.
"We want to get back to our old self where we play our style, where we dominate the matches and win matches. There was a setback in the beginning of the season, there were other reasons like players getting injured, not getting enough time to recover," said the head coach.
"Right now, we're trying to get everybody in good shape, to see that we have enough experience on the bench as well as in the playing XI. It's an ongoing process and we're improving match by match," he added.
