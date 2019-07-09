JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 » Photos Videos

Old Trafford air space to remain shut during India-NZ semis: ECB tells BCCI
Business Standard

In pics: India and New Zealand clash in Cricket World Cup semi-final match

In first semifinal of ICC cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand cricket team won the toss and opted to field against India cricket team at the Old Trafford in Manchester today

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

India's captain Virat Kohli leads his teammates to the field for the Cricket World Cup semi-final match

India's captain Virat Kohli leads his teammates to the field for the Cricket World Cup semi-final match
1 / 10
 

 

Indian supporters cheer for their team before the start of the Cricket World Cup semi-final match

Indian supporters cheer for their team before the start of the Cricket World Cup semi-final match
2 / 10
 

 

New Zealand cricket team won the toss and opted to field against India cricket team

New Zealand cricket team won the toss and opted to field against India cricket team
3 / 10
 

 

New Zealand's Martin Guptill leaves the field after being dismissed by India's Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand's Martin Guptill leaves the field after being dismissed by India's Jasprit Bumrah
4 / 10
 

 

India's Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Martin Guptill

India's Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Martin Guptill
5 / 10
 

 

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson bats during the Cricket World Cup semifinal match

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson bats during the Cricket World Cup semifinal match
6 / 10
 

 

India fans during the match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England

India fans during the match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England
7 / 10
 

 

India's Rishabh Pant in action during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match

India's Rishabh Pant in action during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match
8 / 10
 

 

New Zealand's Kane Williamson reacts

New Zealand's Kane Williamson reacts
9 / 10
 

 

India's Ravindra Jadeja, third left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of New Zealand's Henry Nicholls

India's Ravindra Jadeja, third left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of New Zealand's Henry Nicholls
10 / 10
 

 


First Published: Tue, July 09 2019. 17:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY