Business Standard

In pictures: England and Afghanistan clash in Cricket World Cup

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, England cricket team skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat against Afghanistan cricket team at the Old Trafford in Manchester

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

England's captain Eoin Morgan, right, celebrates with teammate Joe Root after scoring a century

1 / 6
Photo- PTI

 

England's captain Eoin Morgan reacts after playing a shot during the Cricket World Cup match at Old Trafford in Manchester

2 / 6
Photo- PTI

 

Afghanistan's captain Gulbadin Naib, left, and teammate Najibullah Zadran, right, attempt to run-out England's captain Eoin Morgan

3 / 6
Photo- PTI

 

England's captain Eoin Morgan raises his bat and helmet to celebrate scoring a century

4 / 6
Photo- PTI

 

Afghanistan's captain Gulbadin Naib, celebrates the dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow

5 / 6
Photo- PTI

 

Afghanistan's Dawlat Zadran, collides with England's James Vince during the Cricket World Cup match

6 / 6
Photo- PTI

 


First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 20:40 IST

