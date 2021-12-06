IND v NZ: It feels good to be back among the runs, says Mayank Agarwal

-
ALSO READ
T20 WC, ENG vs SA Highlights: South Africa wins but out of semis race
Outgoing head coach Shastri backs successor Dravid to 'raise the bar'
Not concerned about my form, contribution doesn't mean century: Rahane
Rahul Dravid appointed head coach of Indian men's cricket team: BCCI
ICC T20 WC, SA vs WI highlights: South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets
-
India opener Mayank Agarwal said on Monday that he felt nice getting back to scoring ways. He added that his focus is now on the South Africa tour which will start from December 26.
For top-scoring in both of India's innings with 150 and 62, Agarwal was adjudged 'Player of the match' as India won the second Test by 372 runs and claimed the two-match series 1-0.
"It feels good to be back among the runs and this knock is special for me. I didn't really think about the second hundred in the match, but should have converted the sixty. We will relish the abroad challenge in South Africa, so we're looking forward to that too," said Agarwal in the post-match presentation ceremony.
Agarwal further explained the mindset of his game in Mumbai after a not-so-memorable outing in Kanpur.
"I didn't change anything from Kanpur; I just had the mental discipline and determination. The technique isn't going to be the best all the time, it won't guarantee runs, but the will to fight is the key."
The 30-year-old signed off by recalling the advice he got from head coach Rahul Dravid and legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar.
"Rahul bhai told me about not thinking of technique mid-series, and told me this is the technique that's got me runs. Sunny sir said I should keep my bat low early on in the innings and opening up my left shoulder."
--IANS
nr/akm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor