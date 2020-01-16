IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Check predicted playing 11, live streaming details here

-
India cricket team will look to leave behind the 10-wicket drubbing and level the three-match series when they host the Australia cricket team in the second One Day International (ODI) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Friday. Team India will be without wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who suffered a concussion during his 28-run inning. Pant was struck on the helmet by a ferocious bouncer bowled by leading pacer Pat Cummins in the first ODI. K L Rahul, who took the gloves in his absence in Australia's innings, is likely to get selected as wicket keeper in India playing 11.
However, it still remains to be seen where Rahul will bat. In Mumbai, he was slotted at No 3 and Virat Kohli came at No 4, which the Indian skipper himself felt didn't augur well for the team. On the other hand, the visitors would simply want to replicate the performance and would be unwilling to make any changes to their playing 11.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI predicted playing 11
India tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav/Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja/Yuzuvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia tentative playing 11: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
When and where to watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live
Date: January 17, 2020 (Friday)
Time: 1:30 PM (IST)
Toss Timing: 1:00 pm IST
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans could also watch the live streaming of India vs Australia match on Hotstar website and app.
Weather report
The Rajkot weather is expected to remain pleasant with day temperature hovering around 20-24 degree Celsius. It might get colder in the evening as temperature may fall to eight degrees Celsius which would allow the ball to swing a bit due to the nip in the second innings.
Pitch report
The Rajkot pitch is generally regarded as a batting paradise and the Saurashtra Stadium has short boundaries, which would help the stroke players to hit sixes.