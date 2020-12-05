IND vs AUS: Concussion symptoms can show up even after 24 hrs, says Sehwag

-
ALSO READ
IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Concussion sub Chahal's 3-wicket haul helps India win
Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Vaughan irked by India's use of concussion substitute
India vs Australia: NSW govt allows Kohli and co to train in quarantine
Sydney, Canberra to host India vs Australia T20, ODI series: Report
IND vs AUS: Team India undergo Test match simulation during training
-
The Indian team was absolutely right in getting a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja as symptoms related to head injuries can show up as late as 24 hours after the hit, said former great Virender Sehwag.
Jadeja was hit on the head but didn't seek immediate medical attention but when Australia batted, it was Yuzvendra Chahal, who came out as concussion substitute and took 3 for 25 to play a big part in India's 11-run win against Australia in the first T20 international.
"From our side, it was a right decision as Ravindra Jadeja was not fit to play and could not bowl as well," Sehwag, who is an expert on 'Sony Six', said.
"It was an opportunity which the Indian team got because he was hit on the head and when you are hit on the head, nobody can say that concussion will happen at that time. It takes time. You might get symptoms within 24 hours. So Indian team took the right advantage of the rule."
Sehwag feels that Australians shouldn't be complaining as they were the first beneficiaries of concussion substitute rule.
"When Steve Smith was hit on the head, Labuschagne came out to bat in place of him and made runs. So, Australia also got that advantage. So I think Australia shouldn't complain.
"They might have just one contention that Jadeja continued to bat and made runs but when you open your helmet inside the dressing room then you might witness some swelling, you might fell dizziness. There is a possibility.
"I was hit on the helmet many times so I know how it feels but during our times there were no such rules.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor