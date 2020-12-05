Check AUS vs IND 2nd T20I playing 11, head to head, Sydney weather report

-
ALSO READ
Check AUS vs IND 1st T20I playing 11, head to head, Canberra weather report
Check AUS vs IND 3rd ODI head to head, playing 11, Canberra weather details
England vs Australia 2nd T20 playing 11, Southampton weather forecast
Check AUS vs IND 2nd ODI head to head, playing 11, Sydney weather details
England vs Australia 1st T20 playing 11, Southampton weather forecast
-
Indian cricket team would be eyeing its tenth consecutive T20 International victory, when Virat Kohli-led side takes on Australia in the second T20 of three-match series at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. India took 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first T20, which was marred by concussion substitute row, by 11 runs. Both the teams would make changes in their playing 11s given the injury concerns.Check India-Australia series latest news updates here
India vs Australia 2nd T20 playing 11 prediction
India would have retained its winning combination in the second T20 but Ravindra Jadeja, who got hit on helmet and also suffered hamstring injury, has been ruled of the white ball series and BCCI named Shardul Thakur as his replacement. This would force coach Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli to rejig the playing 11 for the second T20 to maintain the balance of the side. Also, India’s first practice game is coinciding with T20 matches and team management need to release the players who would be part of Test series, starting December 17. Australia, on the other hand, has been suffering from injury of its key players and latest addition to the list were captain Aaron Finch (hip/buttock region), Ashton Agar (calf). Meanwhile, Australian team management has released all-rounder Cameron Green for the India A vs Australia A practice game and Nathon Lyon replaced him in Australia T20I squad. Check IND vs AUS T20Is full schedule and free live streaming details here
There is no rain threat at Sydney and we can expect full 40-over of high-octane encounter as Australia will look to level the three-match bilateral series.
AUS vs IND 2nd T20I: Sydney pitch report
Sydney wicket proved to be a belter during the first two ODI matches between India and Australia and it is expected to support the batsmen as it did during the ODIs.
India vs Australia 2nd T20I match prediction:Indian cricket team would be favourites to seal the T20 series but Jadeja’s absence put the visitors in disadvantageous position as it does not have any bowling all-rounder in its squad.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Indian squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.
Australian squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), D'arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Mitch Swepson, Nathan Lyon, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor