Check AUS vs IND 2nd T20I playing 11, head to head, Sydney weather report

Indian cricket team would be eyeing its tenth consecutive T20 International victory, when Virat Kohli-led side takes on Australia in the second T20 of three-match series at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. India took 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first T20, which was marred by concussion substitute row, by 11 runs. Both the teams would make changes in their playing 11s given the injury concerns.

head to head in T20Is Overall: 22

22 India won: 12

12 Australia won: 8

8 Abandoned: 1

1 No result: 1

India tentative playing 11: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah/

Australia tentative playing 11: Aaron Finch, D’ Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mathew Wade, Glenn Maxwell, Moses Henriques, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitch Swepson.

India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and coach Ravi Shastri before the start of play at Manuka Oval, in Canberra, Australia. Photo: AP | PTI

AUS vs IND head to head in down under (T20Is) Total matches: 10

India won: 6

Australia won: 3

No result: 1

India vs Australia 2nd T20I match prediction:

India would have retained its winning combination in the second T20 but Ravindra Jadeja, who got hit on helmet and also suffered hamstring injury, has been ruled of the white ball series and BCCI named Shardul Thakur as his replacement. This would force coach Ravi Shastri and to rejig the playing 11 for the second T20 to maintain the balance of the side. Also, India’s first practice game is coinciding with T20 matches and team management need to release the players who would be part of Test series, starting December 17.Australia, on the other hand, has been suffering from injury of its key players and latest addition to the list were captain (hip/buttock region), Ashton Agar (calf). Meanwhile, Australian team management has released all-rounder Cameron Green for the India A vs Australia A practice game and Nathon Lyon replaced him in Australia T20I squad.There is no rain threat at Sydney and we can expect full 40-over of high-octane encounter as Australia will look to level the three-match bilateral series.Sydney wicket proved to be a belter during the first two ODI matches between India and Australia and it is expected to support the batsmen as it did during the ODIs.Indian cricket team would be favourites to seal the T20 series but Jadeja’s absence put the visitors in disadvantageous position as it does not have any bowling all-rounder in its squad.(Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.(Captain), D'arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, (wk), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Mitch Swepson, Nathan Lyon, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).