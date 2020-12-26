IND vs AUS: India fields two debutants in a Test for first time in 7 years

-
When batsman Shubman Gill and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj will make Test debut against Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Saturday, it will be the first time in seven years -- since November 2013 -- that India would field two debutants in the same match.
Interestingly, the last time India handed Test caps to two players, they were also a fast bowler and a batsman. It was in the first of a two-match Test series between India and West Indies when the hosts Rohit Sharma, who was by then a seasoned campaigner in limited overs, and pacer Mohammed Shami made Test debut.
He battled personal tragedy, fought adversity and is now rewarded with India's Test no. 298. Congratulations Mohammed Siraj. Go seize the day! #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/D48TUJ4txp— BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2020
The moment when your dreams come true. No better stage than the Boxing Day Test to make your maiden Test appearance. @RealShubmanGill is now the proud holder of India's Test cap
