Ind vs Aus: Well fought India, time to win the series, says Sourav Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president on Monday praised the Ajinkya Rahane-led team after they put up an inspired show against Australia in the third Test to eke out a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Ganguly made special mention of Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin for their brilliant show in the match.

"Hope all of us realise the importance of pujara,pant and Ashwin in cricket teams..batting at 3 in test cricket against quality bowling is not always hitting through the line ..almost 400 test wickets don't come just like that..well fought india..time to win the series @bcci," the president tweeted.

Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari batted out 258 balls to help India walk away with an epic draw against Australia and head into the final Test at the Gabba, with the series level at 1-1.

Batting out 258 balls with a fierce home team throwing everything it had up its sleeves is no mean feat. But the Indian duo of Vihari and R Ashwin stood ground and managed to do just that as they eked out a draw in what was nothing short of an action-packed fifth day.

Former India skipper Kapil Dev also praised the team and wrote: "Well done Indian Cricket Team Aap ka Jawab nahi @ @RaviShastriOfc @ajinkyarahane88."

Batting out 131 overs -- the most India have batted in the fourth innings of a Test since 1980 -- showed exactly what Ashwin meant when he spoke about playing like true warriors at the end of the fourth day's play at the SCG.

A hamstring injury notwithstanding, Vihari hit an unbeaten 161-ball 23 while Ashwin hit 39 off 128 balls as the two defended away any hopes Australia had of registering a win. With an injured Ravindra Jadeja waiting in the pavilion, it was important for the two to ensure they saw India to the end and that is just what they did as the players shook hands with an over left.

But it all started in the morning when the team management decided to send in Rishabh Pant at the fall of stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane's wicket. With the game clearly in Australia's court, Pant decided to show why the team has backed him despite his inconsistent run.

A fearless brand of cricket from him suddenly saw India walking into the lunch break with the score on 206/3. With 201 needed and Pant on a roll, it suddenly looked like India was playing to go 2-1 up in the series. Credit must also be given to Cheteshwar Pujara as he kept the board ticking and didn't go into a shell.

But Nathan Lyon sending Pant back on 97 suddenly saw the Indian fans fear another collapse. But the out-of-form Vihari wasn't letting anybody down this time round. He first combined for a short partnership with Pujara and then after the latter's dismissal for 77, combined with Ashwin to see India home. The scoresheet might call this a draw, but both teams know that India will walk away with their heads held high.

