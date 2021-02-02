IND vs ENG 1st Test: Team India begin nets session ahead Chennai Test

-
ALSO READ
IND vs ENG: Don't think Indian pitches will turn from the start, says Burns
IND vs ENG 1st Test: England players test negative for Covid-19 on arrival
Indian, English cricketers trickle into Chennai for first two Test matches
Indian cricket team to play India A in 2 warm-up games ahead of UK tour
IND vs ENG: Kohli sweats it out inside hotel room ahead of Chennai Test
-
The Indian cricket team on Tuesday began their nets session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of the four-Test series against England, beginning Friday.
Head coach Ravi Shastri welcomed the entire squad by giving a "rousing speech" and then the entire team hit the nets to prepare for the series.
"Day 1 of our nets session in Chennai and it is head coach Ravi Shastri who welcomes the group with a rousing address," tweeted BCCI along with the pictures of the session.
Members of both the teams were on Monday cleared to begin their outdoor training after returning negative results in Covid-19 tests.
The Indian cricket team had its first outdoor practice session on Monday evening after completing the six-day mandatory quarantine.
Skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Ishant Sharma joined the rest of the squad which returned from Australia following their memorable win in the Border-Gavaskar series. Kohli was on paternity leave while Ishant was recovering from injury.
Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin, who missed the final Test in Brisbane due to injury, have also returned to the squad and were seen in the photographs posted on BCCI's social media handle.
"Out and about at The Chepauk after 6 days of quarantine," was the caption on the four photographs shared by the BCCI.
India only need to win the Test series against England with a 2-0 margin to seal a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, slated to be played in June at the Lord's, London.
If India lose one Test against England, they will need to win the other three matches of the series.
England, on the other hand, need to beat India 3-0. Even a 2-2 drawn series will not be enough for England to go past India and finish among the top two on the WTC points table.
--IANS
aak/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor