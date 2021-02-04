IND vs ENG: Discussed farmers' protest in team meeting, says Virat Kohli

-
After international pop star Rihanna's tweet on ongoing farmers' agitation sparked controversy in India with several Indian cricketers including legendary Sachin Tendulkar taking to Twitter to voice their opinion, India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said that issue of farmers' protest was discussed in their team meeting.
"Any issue which is present in the country, we do talk about it and everyone has expressed what they had to say about the issue. That's about it, we briefly spoke it (farmers' protest) in the team meeting and then we carried on discussing the team's plans," said Kohli during the virtual press conference on Thursday while responding to a question on the ongoing agitation.
Kohli on Wednesday had voiced his opinion on the ongoing farmers' protest in the country by taking to Twitter to say that he is "sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties".
The India captain called for staying united during the hours of disagreements and said farmers are an integral part of our country.
"Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together," Kohli tweeted.
On Tuesday, Rihanna took to Twitter to share a news story by CNN on the internet shutdown in several districts of Delhi's neighbouring state Haryana after protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers.
Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 3, 2021
why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest https://t.co/obmIlXhK9S— Rihanna (@rihanna) February 2, 2021
Later, the Ministry of External Affairs condemned celebrities, who have drawn attention to the farmers' protest on social media. "The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement read alongside hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.
#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/TfdgXfrmNt pic.twitter.com/gRmIaL5Guw— Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) February 3, 2021
The MEA, in its statement, said that the government has passed the laws "after a full debate and discussion" and has "initiated a series of talks" to address the farmers' issues.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
