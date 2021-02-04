We don't share every trick with foreign players during IPL: Ajinkya Rahane

-
ALSO READ
'See you soon': Stokes heads to India for Test series, starting Feb 5
IND vs ENG: Virat is the captain, my job is to help him, says Rahane
ENG vs IND 2021: England spinners' tap may run dry on dry Indian pitches
IND vs ENG: Team India just two short of 100 Test wins in 21st century
IND vs ENG: Root gets ready with his pet shot for 'mini-battle with Ashwin'
-
The top England players like Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes may all be IPL regulars but it doesn't mean that they always get a sneak peek into a top Indian player's mindset or strategies.
The IPL has made it easier for players across the globe to come closer and also exchange notes on each other's games while sharing the dressing room for two months.
How much will that help England during the upcoming series? Rahane was asked that question during the day.
"See, we definitely play in the IPL, but Test cricket and IPL are completely different. We do know how their bowlers bowl here, but length (that one bowls) is completely different in Test cricket from what they are in white ball (formats)," Rahane replied.
"What we do in IPL, it's not like we tell them all the things and I think that is very important. Yes, we have played a lot of cricket together, but when you represent the country, it is all about how best you can give individually and as a team," Rahane said.
While he admitted that Archer and Stokes are key players for England, Rahane said one can't ignore the kind of balance that the opposition squad as a whole possesses.
"Ben Stokes and (Jofra) Archer, they are really good players. They did really well for England, so it is not about any individual. I think it is all about a team, England team, they are a very balanced outfit which did really well recently against Sri Lanka.
"So for us, what is important is that we plan against all their guys and just play as a team here and back our strengths.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor