IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final LIVE: Buttler wins toss, opts to field

India vs England T20 World Cup Semifinal Live Score and Updates: It is going to be a cracker f an encounter in Adelaide two equally matched sides face each other

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | India vs England | Rohit Sharma

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final
India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live. Photo:@BCCI
England won back-to-back difficult games against Ne Zeland and Sri Lanka to reach the semi-final while India have had a splendid tournament barring one game against South Africa. Both teams have some selection calls to make and therefore this semi-final could turn out to be a blockbuster watch.

With Pakistan already in the final, the cricket-loving audience across the globe will be hoping for nothing less than India beating England in the second semi-final and moving straight to the final at MCG. Though India were the group topper, yet England have started to peak at the right time and therefore are going to be very hard to get over. 

India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final Toss

India skipper Rohit Sharma was asked to bat first as English captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Adelaide Oval. Rohit was happy with that as he anyways wanted to bat first. 

Changes made by England

While Indi remained unchanged and Rohit went with Rishabh Pant as the wicket-keeper batter instead of Dinesh Karthik, England were forced to make two changes as they brought in Phil Salt and Chris Jordan in place of injured Dawid Malan and Mark Wood respectively.

India playing 11

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England playing 11

Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

