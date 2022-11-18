IND vs NZ 1st T20I: India Predicted XI vs New Zealand for Wellington T20I

It is going to be a test of India’s bench strength literally as all the main men are back home and preparing for the series that would come later this year. Under Hardik Pandya, the Indian team would be looking to set the ball rolling in the T20 format, especially with the batting department.

New Zealand on the other hand suffered in yet another semi-final and thus they would be looking to cheer up the home crowd with a victory in this series.

Playing 11 combinations of India

India would be going in with a totally different playing 11 than the one that played in the T20 World Cup. There will be Umran Malik with his raw pace, in all probability Yuzvendra Chahal will be back in the playing 11 too and Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson can be seen in the top three. Deepak Hooda, who played only one game in the T20 World Cup can also bat at number four with Pandya coming in at five and Rishabh Pant at six.

India predicted playing 11

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda/Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Playing 11 combinations of New Zealand

For New Zealand, Trent Boult and Martin Guptill have been rested and Adam Milne has been given an opportunity to bounce back. With his raw pace and ability to swing the new ball, he could be really handy upfront. Also, Blair Tickner, who didn’t get a game in the World Cup, could be in with a chance as the Kiwis would most likely go in with a solitary spinner. The rest of the team could be the same that played the World Cup semifinal.

New Zealand predicted playing 11

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

1st T20I Toss Timing and Details

1st T20I will begin at 12:00 pm IST. Thus the toss between India skipper and his Kiwi counterpart would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 11:30 am IST.

India T20I series Squad

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel

New Zealand T20I series Squad

Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi