IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Check predicted playing 11, live streaming details here

India cricket team would look to avoid a whitewash, when it lock horns with New Zealand in the third and final One Day International (ODI) match of three-match series at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. As India regular openers -- Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan – were out of action due to injury and Virat Kohli failed to convert the fifties into big hundreds, team has devoid of the firepower at the top of the batting order and onus will be on Kohli to anchor the innings. Also, the team management might look to make few changes in India playing 11. Jasprit Bumrah may be replaced by Mohammed Shami, who was rested in second ODI, while Manish Pandey might get a chance in place of Kedar Jadhav. It will be interesting see whether Rishabh Pant gets a place in India playing 11 as he has been warming the benches from the start of the T20 series.
On the other hand, Kiwis regular captain Kane Williamson has been declared fit and he might replace Tom Blundell in playing 11. Leggie Ish Sodhi and pacer Blair Tickner were also added in New Zealand cricket team squad for the 3rd ODI.
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI predicted playing 11
India tentative playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (WK), Kedar Jadhav/Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah/ Mohammed Shami.
New Zealand tentative playing 11: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett.
Date: February 11, 2020 (Tuesday)
Time: 7:30 am (IST)
Toss Timing: 7:00 am IST
Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. You could also watch the live streaming of the match on the Hotstar website and app. The live telecast will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla on the respective regional-language channels of Star Sports 1.
The Mount Maunganui weather is going to sunny on Tuesday with no chance of rainfalls throughout the day.
Pitch report
During the fifth T20 match, the Bay Oval was on a slower side and the ball was not coming on bat, which is not helpful the stroke players. If the same pitch will be offered on match day, the toss winning captain may opt to bat first as the pitch might get slow in the second innings and not easy to score.
India squad: K L Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur
New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Latham (wk), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.