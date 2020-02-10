IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Check predicted playing 11, live streaming details here

would look to avoid a whitewash, when it lock horns with New Zealand in the third and final One Day International (ODI) match of three-match series at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. As India regular openers -- and – were out of action due to injury and failed to convert the fifties into big hundreds, team has devoid of the firepower at the top of the batting order and onus will be on Kohli to anchor the innings. Also, the team management might look to make few changes in India playing 11. may be replaced by Mohammed Shami, who was rested in second ODI, while might get a chance in place of It will be interesting see whether gets a place in India playing 11 as he has been warming the benches from the start of the T20 series.

On the other hand, Kiwis regular captain has been declared fit and he might replace Tom Blundell in playing 11. Leggie and pacer Blair Tickner were also added in squad for the 3rd ODI.

3rd ODI predicted playing 11



India tentative playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, (C), Shreyas Iyer, (WK), Kedar Jadhav/Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah/

New Zealand tentative playing 11: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett.

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson, left, and during 2nd ODI at Eden Park in Auckland. Photo: AP | PTI

February 11, 2020 (Tuesday)7:30 am (IST)7:00 am ISTBay Oval, Mount Maunganui3rd ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. You could also watch the live streaming of the match on the Hotstar website and app. The live telecast will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla on the respective regional-language channels of Star Sports 1.

India's in action, during 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. Photo: AP | PTI

Weather report

The Mount Maunganui weather is going to sunny on Tuesday with no chance of rainfalls throughout the day.

Pitch report



During the fifth T20 match, the Bay Oval was on a slower side and the ball was not coming on bat, which is not helpful the stroke players. If the same pitch will be offered on match day, the toss winning captain may opt to bat first as the pitch might get slow in the second innings and not easy to score.

Black Caps, from left, James Neesham, and Kyle Jamieson celebrate after defeating India in 2nd ODI at Eden Park in Auckland. Photo: AP | PTI

Here are the squads for both the teams:

(wk), Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur(capt), (wk), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, and Blair Tickner.